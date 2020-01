Follow the latest updates of the outbreak on our timeline.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has announced that the authorities are restricting travel with mainland China to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December has so far killed 107 people and infected 4,474 others across 16 countries.

Hong Kong will suspend train services from Hung Hom and Guangzhou from 30 January and reduce flights by half.

It has decreased bus routes and closed some boundary crossings. It has also shut down checkpoints at Man Kan To and Sha Tau Kok.



Additionally, the government has stopped issuing visas to visitors to the territory.

Lam was pressured to close the links with mainland China as the initial six cases of the virus in Hong Kong may have occurred via the high-speed rail link.

The Hong Kong Government will also conduct health checks and temperature screening for passengers at all the ports.

Hong Kong has eight confirmed cases of the virus with no reported deaths so far.

Mongolia has also tightened the borders with China. Indonesia and the Philippines are enforcing extra restrictions on people travelling from China.

Major banking groups, including Goldman Sachs, UBS and Credit Suisse have asked their workers in Hong Kong to work from home if they have recently travelled from China.

Airports in Malaysia, Canada, Thailand and Uganda have implemented different measures to contain the spread of the virus. The US has also extended the screening to 20 airports.

Last week, airports in India, the UK, Russia, Hong Kong and China also adopted preventive safety measures.