Construction works of the Rail Baltica mainline outside Riga are expected to commence in 2023. Credit: RB Rail AS.

RB Rail has announced the international construction supervisor competition for the construction of the Rail Baltica mainline in Latvia.

The second procurement round of the international tender has been launched for the delivery of an engineering consultant and construction supervision service for this line.

Applicants have to submit technical and financial offers for the construction supervision of the Rail Baltica mainline and related infrastructure of more than 200km by 15 February next year.

Those entities received invitations to participate in the second round of the tender that met the legal and experience qualification needs highlighted in the procurement.

The tender for “construction supervision services takes place at the same time as the largest procurement for the construction of a railway line in Latvia.”

Following the completion of both these tenders, construction works of the Rail Baltica mainline outside Riga are expected to commence in 2023.

Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas board chairman Kaspars Vingris said: “Having a strong construction supervision team is essential so that next year we could start construction in the Southern direction, or from Riga in the direction to Lithuanian border.

“Along with the construction of international stations, ongoing design work for the Rail Baltica regional mobility points, development of infrastructure maintenance points and intermodal freight terminals is ongoing, confirming visible Rail Baltica project progress in Latvia.”

With a total length of 870km, the Rail Baltica rail line will cover 392km in Lithuania, 265km in Latvia, and 213km in Estonia.