Collision of two passenger trains in Pakistan kills 30 people

Two passenger trains have crashed in Ghotki district in Pakistan’s Sindh province, killing at least 30 people and injuring several more.

As reported by the officials, the mishap occurred when Millat Express coming from Karachi city got off track.

Soon after, the Sir Syed Express arriving from Rawalpindi ran into the Millat Express and overturned.

A senior official in the Ghotki district was quoted by media sources as saying that around eight carriages have been wrecked, making it difficult to rescue the trapped passengers.

The cause of the derailment is currently not clear.



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted: “Shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 30 passengers dead. Have asked Railway Minister to reach the site and ensure medical assistance to injured and support for families of the dead. Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines.”

In total, nearly 1,100 passengers were travelling on both trains, reported railway officials.

The rescue teams are currently making arrangements to bring the injured passengers to neighbouring hospitals.

Ghotki district police chief Umar Tufail informed that the authorities have arranged heavy machinery for carrying out the rescue operation for trapped commuters.

In July 2019, the Quetta-bound Akbar Express collided with a stationary freight train at the Walhar Railway Station in Punjab province of Pakistan and killed at least 20 people injuring more than 70 others.

In the past few years, Pakistan has witnessed several railway accidents due to derailment and crashes at crossings that do not have any crew.

According to the authorities, the main reasons for rail accidents in Pakistan include poorly maintained tracks and signal systems, along with obsolete engines and tracks.