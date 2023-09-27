Xi’an’s modern metro Line 1 ran through the pandemic and has now been extended. Credit: Peng Hua/VCG via Getty Images.

The latest phase of the city metro train lines has opened in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, China.

Eight lines of the 300km+ metro system are now in use, with eight more either in the planning or construction phases.

This week’s opening was the third phase of Line 1, a 10.6km extension from Fenghe Senlin Gongyuan to Xianyang Xi Railway Station. It takes the full length of Line 1 to more than 42km, serving 30 stations. The line first ran its customer service in 2013.

This extension came only three months after the Xi’an metro system ran its first driverless operation.

Local media reported the driverless system on Xi’an Line 16 was the first of its kind in Northwest China.

