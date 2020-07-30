China has reportedly commenced the groundwork for the proposed railway line that links Lhasa, Tibet, to Kathmandu, Nepal.

The rail link is also planned to be extended to the pilgrimage site Lumbini, which is near the border of India and Nepal.

India Today has reported that the project is worth approximately $300m.

This move follows the rising tensions between India and China at the border, along with the India – Nepal diplomatic row.

China is reportedly carrying out the exploration and surveys for the railway project.



The railway line was previously planned in 2008 and the upcoming deadline for the project is 2025.

Sources have reported that the construction of the project has not started, however, the surveys carried out are a part of its pre-feasibility study.

In March 2019, Nepal decided to use the Chinese track gauge standard for its railway system in a bid to reduce costs.

India has also planned to construct rail links to Nepal and six rail links are currently planned.

Last year, India proposed the development of a 1,676mm broad-gauge railway link between its border town of Raxaul and Kathmandu.

