China has reportedly restarted the construction work on the all metro and railway projects that were suspended due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Xinhua stated that the Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office announced the resumption of operations.

Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office safety and quality department director Zhou Guanghui stated that Beijing has planned for 21 rail projects which have a total investment of CNY34bn ($4.8bn) in fixed assets in 2020.



It includes 16 metro lines that span over a length of 304.6km and five railway projects spanning more than 132.1km.

Metro Line 19 construction site engineering director Kou Dingtao added that nucleic acid tests were carried out for 1,500 workers before they resumed construction work.

Previously the epicentre of the outbreak, China has reported 82,718 cases and around 3,335 deaths.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported that on 6 April, 32 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in mainland China, which were all imported cases.

NHC added that China has reported no deaths for the first time since the start of the outbreak.

The total cases of imported infections in the country currently stand at 983.

Earlier this week, officials disinfected Terminal 3 at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport before it opens for passengers after around two months of closure.

Last month, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it has temporarily suspended the entry of foreign travellers who have visas or residence permits.

The ban also extends to foreigners who carry APEC Business Travel Cards. The ban, however, doesn’t extend to people who have diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas.