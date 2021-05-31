China Jingye Engineering wins Changi East Depot contract in Singapore

The depot’s construction works are expected to begin in the second half of this year. Credit: Charles Forerunner on Unsplash.

China Jingye Engineering Corporation (Singapore Branch) has secured a civil contract from Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) to design and build the Changi East Depot for the Cross Island Line (CRL).

This contract holds a value of $1.05bn. The agreement will see the company responsible for structural, architectural, civil, electrical, and mechanical works.

The scope of the contract also includes the delivery of maintenance, operation, administration, and support services in the depot.

The new depot, covering an area of around 57ha, will be situated near Changi Exhibition Centre.

Changi East Depot will offer maintenance and stabling amenities for nearly 70 CRL trains. It will also accommodate the Operations Control Centre.



LTA stated that the depot’s construction works are expected to begin in the second half of this year. The project is expected to complete in 2030.

As Singapore’s eighth MRT line, CRL will connect major centres such as the Jurong Lake and Punggol Digital districts, as well as the Changi region.

Almost half of CRL’s stations will serve as interchanges with other rail lines.

China Jingye Engineering is presently working on the construction of Bedok South station as well as on the tunnels on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

Earlier this month, China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering Company secured a civil contract from LTA for the construction of two Jurong Region Line (JRL) stations and associated viaduct.

This contract was valued at around $241m. China Harbour will be responsible for the design and construction of two JRL stations, namely JS9 and JS10.