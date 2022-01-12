Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
January 12, 2022

Chile’s Santiago Metro taps Wood to provide engineering solutions

Santiago Metro
The upcoming Line 7 will pass through the main commercial and business areas of the region. Credit: Mariordo (Mario Roberto Durán Ortiz)/commons.wikimedia.org.

Santiago Metro in Chile has awarded a contract to consulting and engineering firm Wood to deliver engineering solutions to support the expansion of the public transport system.

The expansion project is expected to cut down overcrowding on current lines, as well as enhance metro-connectivity in the remote areas of the city.

It will support the city’s urban development and improve the network.

The upcoming Line 7 will pass through the main commercial and business areas of the region.

This route is expected to function as a ‘new main source of sustainable public transport’ for Santiago.

As per the contract, Wood will be responsible for section C of Line 7, which will be established in the eastern part of Santiago.

The firm will provide architecture, structural, civil, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation expertise for developing a detailed design of six stations.

The 13-month engineering contract will witness the involvement of around 45 engineers.

This contract is part of a broader 24-month contract that covers site engineering support during the construction stage.

Earlier, Wood completed the comprehensive engineering for the tunnel and shafts to support section C of Line 7.

Wood engineering projects senior vice-president Justin Jackson said: “We are excited to take on the latest installment in Metro SA’s ambitious plan for its transit system, which not only transforms the city’s connectivity but enables us to showcase our ability to effectively engineer solutions that support key socio-economic drivers.

“This award demonstrates the strategic relationship we have established with Metro SA over the last 50 years and underpins our ongoing commitment to the region.”

In total, Wood has developed over 120km of the metro development in the city.

In 2019, Systra secured a contract to design rail systems, workshops and rolling stock for Line 7 of the Santiago Metro.

