Chicago Transit Board extends Amazon lockers pilot scheme at rail stations

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) in the US has extended the Amazon lockers pilot initiative at selected rail stations by a year.

The move comes after a one-year agreement extension between the CTA and Amazon was approved by the Chicago Transit Board to deploy and manage the lockers at several rail stations in Chicago.

This agreement is part of CTA’s ongoing pilot programme that commenced in June 2020.

With this initiative, CTA has become the first public transit organisation in the country to host Amazon lockers.

Under this programme, CTA commuters can get their Amazon packages delivered to a locker at one of five stations.



CTA president Dorval Carter Jr said: “We believe a pilot effort like this, partnering the second largest transit agency in the country with the world’s largest retailer, is exactly the kind of unique addition that our riders will appreciate and we look forward to seeing how successful it is in the year to come.”

Amazon lockers are currently operating at the 95th/Dan Ryan, Pulaski, Cicero, and Thorndale stations.

The Cumberland station will also have its own Amazon locker in the coming days.

Other stations are expected to be included in the pilot programme over the next year.

As agreed, Amazon will be responsible for the expenses associated with the purchase, deployment, maintenance and operation of the lockers.

CTA will receive a monthly flat fee of $25 per machine from Amazon to cover operating costs such as electricity.

The company will also keep insurance coverage for fitting and running the lockers on CTA property.

CTA’s regional public transit partners, Metra and Pace, will also join the pilot programme.

Earlier this month, a joint venture comprising Fluor Corporation and Walsh Construction Company commenced the reconstruction of the station house and track structure under the CTA’s Lawrence to Bryn Mawr Modernisation Project.