Fluor JV commences first phase of CTA’s RPM project

A joint venture (JV) comprising Fluor Corporation and Walsh Construction Company has commenced the reconstruction of the station house and track structure under the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) Lawrence to Bryn Mawr Modernisation Project.

This overhaul project is part of the broader $2.1bn Red and Purple Modernisation Programme (RPM).

Under the first phase of the RPM project, four 100-year-old stations at Argyle, Lawrence, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr will be wrecked and rebuilt.

The new bigger stations will have elevator and escalator access, wider platforms and improved lighting.

Along a 2km section, support structures and tracks will be reconstructed while 11 bridges in two Chicago neighbourhoods will be replaced as part of the modernisation of Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr.



Most new structures will be built at track level for providing space beneath the viaducts and reducing the impact on streets.

For supporting and raising the structures, Fluor will utilise precast concrete sections that will be manufactured off-site.

This method is implemented to reduce disruption to the community.

Fluor urban solutions business group president Terry Towle said: “It is ambitious programmes like this one that will allow cities and businesses to thrive in an urbanised world. Fluor’s contribution to CTA’s modernisation project will improve mobility for millions of people for decades to come.”

The track signal system will also be upgraded for enhancing ride times.

CTA commuters are said to experience a smoother, quieter, and faster ride due to the new tracks.

The pre-construction work for the project started in 2019. Lawrence to Bryn Mawr modernisation work is expected to be finished in 2024 while the first phase of RPM is slated for completion in 2025.

