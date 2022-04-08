CargoBeamer to open new wagon production facility in Germany

The new facility will produce 500 units per year. Credit: CargoBeamer AG.

Logistics service provider CargoBeamer is set to launch a new wagon production facility later this year at Erfurt in Central Germany.

The company will use the new facility for the production of intermodal wagons.

Initially, the final assembly of the wagons will be conducted at the site, which was utilised for making locomotives in the 20th century.

The facility is expected to produce around 500 freight cars a year from early next year following a short ramp-up phase.

Related

CargoBeamer will modernise the 3,000m2 production facility. The works include revamping the roof to reduce energy usage and reactivating an existing rail connection.

The Erfurt facility will initially be staffed by nearly 15 people. In the medium term, the plan is to increase this number to around 50.

The wagons will be used for the intermodal transport of semi-trailers and other loading units by rail.

It will feature steel frame construction and loading pallet to facilitate horizontal, parallel, and automated loading of all kinds of loading units in a CargoBeamer terminal.

“While no additional conversations are needed on the clients’ trailers, transportation on rail means reducing carbon emissions by about 80% compared to covering the same distance by road,” the company stated.

Additionally, the craneable loading pallet enables the handling of CargoBeamer trains in any traditional crane terminal.

CargoBeamer Rolling Stock managing director Philipp Aubert said: “To achieve our ambitious growth plans, the number of wagons – in addition to a dense network of routes and terminals – will be the key indicator for shifting more transports to climate-friendly rail.

“In recent months, we have discovered that production capacities for intermodal wagons in Europe are no longer sufficient for our plans and have therefore decided to carry out the final assembly of our freight cars ourselves.”