Cargobeamer trials train between Marseille and Calais in France

The train has been handled inside the Marseille Manutention Ro-Ro Terminal. Credit: CargoBeamer AG.

German intermodal transport system Cargobeamer has trialled a train with trailers between Marseille and Calais, France.

This train is claimed to be the first successful railway line for the shipment of craneable and non-craneable semi-trailers.

The service allowed the transport of 28 units on sustainable rail instead of the road by operating from the Port of Marseille Fos to the CargoBeamer-Terminal in Calais.

Similar to all CargoBeamer lanes, the train features both CargoBeamer-railcars and twin pocket wagons.

DB Cargo France has delivered traction for the train.

This train has been handled inside the Marseille Manutention Ro-Ro Terminal, owned by CMA Terminals.

Each loading unit cut its CO₂ footprint by about 90% by transporting semi-trailers from Marseille to Calais on rail instead of the road.

Carbon emissions are expected to reduce by around 30.8t for the whole train against transport by road.

CargoBeamer intermodal operations managing director Tim Krasowka said: “I am pleased to see the successful completion of our first test train between Marseille and Calais.

“In the Port of Marseille Fos, we have connected a highly interesting location in international supply chains to unaccompanied transport of semi-trailers on rail for the first time.

“Considering the fast growth of both the ports’ volumes and intermodal business in France, we are looking forward to exploring options of opening another CargoBeamer lane in this area.”