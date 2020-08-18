Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Cairo Metro in Egypt has opened a 7km-long Phase 4B extension of Line 3 in the eastern part of the city.

The section was inaugurated by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in the presence of other ministers and officials.

Construction of the section was carried out by a joint venture of Orascom and the Arab Contractors Company.

The extension will serve as a key section of Line 3, which is estimated to carry around 1.5 million passengers a day. It will also alleviate traffic congestion in east Cairo, providing commuters with a faster transportation alternative.

Phase 4B comprises six stations, 11 telecommunications systems and one depot.



French firm Thales was responsible for delivering telecommunication and integrated supervision systems for the extension.

It included the deployment of CCTV, telephone, radio, multi-service network, automated ticketing solutions, and a centralised Operation Control Centre.

Thales Egypt country director Sherif Barakat said: “Thales has been a long-standing partner of the Cairo Metro. We have been strong supporters of Egypt’s mission to contribute to the country’s sustainable development for over 30 years and will continue to improve quality of life with our wide range of products.

“The solutions we have provided to complete Phase 4B have made a huge contribution to the overall efficiency of Cairo’s rapid transit network, catering to over four million passengers per day.”

In addition, Alstom delivered its Urbalis signalling solution for the line. The system is designed to enable operators to optimise performance in heavy ridership metros.

In June, Thales signed contracts to deliver the CBTC signalling solution to three metro systems.