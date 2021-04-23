CAF secures tender to supply new trams for Lisbon, Portugal

A tram operating in Lisbon, Portugal. Credit: Martine Auvray / Pixabay.

CAF has won a tender for the supply of new trams that will operate on Carreira 15 (line 15) in the city of Lisbon, Portugal.

Carreira 15 (line 15) runs parallel to the mouth of the River Tajo and links primary tourist destinations in the Portuguese capital such as Commerce Square, Belém and the Jerónimos Monastery, as well as the city’s main stations.

Since 1995, CAF participated in the production and supply of half of the trams that have been operating on the Carreira 15 line.

Now, the newly procured trams will add to the transport capacity on this line.

The latest order of Urbos tram is a one-way, five-module unit, intended to operate at a maximum speed of 70 km/h.



Spanning a total length of 28.5m, the tram will be equipped with one driver cab and a low floor to facilitate passenger access.

The units will be manufactured in a way to prepare them for future retrofit of onboard energy storage solutions just as those already equipped on units supplied by CAF to other cities such as Birmingham, Luxembourg, Kaohsiung, Seville, etc.

This technology enables catenary-free tram operation in some city areas to protect architecturally sensitive areas while also providing transport energy efficiency benefits.

Earlier this month, AB Transitio awarded CAF a contract to supply regional trains, according to the framework agreement signed in 2014 by the Swedish public company for regional train purchases.

The base contract consisted of the production of 20 EMUs (electric units), four cars each, and eight biodiesel-electric bimodal units (BMUs) featuring three cars and a power car.

The contract offers additional options that could raise the number of units by another 19 EMUs and seven BMUs. The base contract amounts to over $301.4m (€250m).

The first units are scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2023.