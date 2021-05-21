CAF Signalling obtains certification for Auriga on-board solution

CAF Signalling has obtained certification for its Auriga on-board European Train Control System (ETCS) Baseline 3 Release 2 solution according to the latest Technical Specifications for Interoperability (TSI) 2019/776.

The TSIs are the technical and operational standards that must be fulfilled for confirming the standardisation of the EU railway system.

In addition, the solution secured approval from the National Safety Authority for installation in the Czech Republic.

Following this certification, the company has become one of the first suppliers with a certified Baseline 3 Release 2 solution.

The ETCS solution has been deployed onboard EM100 measuring car that was manufactured by Austria-based Plasser & Theurer.



CAF Signalling executed the project in partnership with AZD Praha.

Due to its 2oo3 architecture and robust odometry, the solution provides a high level of availability.

In a statement, CAF Signalling said: “The compact design and easy integration of this solution have rendered it the clear choice by numerous relevant operators, vehicle manufacturers and stakeholders worldwide, with more than 500 ERTMS/ETCS and ATO equipment awarded.”

The company has also integrated an additional class B system into its LS system. Combined with the ETCS, the solution is currently in use in the Czech Republic.

