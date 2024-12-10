Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has secured contracts to deliver metro rolling stock for the Medellin Metro in Colombia and the Santiago Metro in Chile, with the deals totalling over €200m ($211m).
Operating company Metro de Medellin has tasked CAF with designing and supplying 13 new metro trains.
These trains will be assembled and tested at the Metro facilities in compliance with Colombian tender requirements. This order will cater to the anticipated passenger demand increase on Lines A and B.
CAF delivered 38 trains to Metro de Medellin between 2009 and 2018 and recently refurbished 42 units from the original MAN fleet.
Medellin is Colombia’s second-most densely populated city with over 2.5 million inhabitants.
Launched in 1995, the Medellin Metro is Colombia’s sole metro network serving over one million passengers daily.
CAF will supply and maintain six new 5-car metro trains for Metro Santiago, operated by the Chilean state-owned Empresa de Transporte de Pasajeros Metro.
This rolling stock, for Line Six extensions, will feature the GoA4 automatic driving system, mirroring the 41 trains CAF previously supplied for Lines Three and Six.
Metro Santiago, the principal public transport provider in Chile’s capital, is expanding Line Six with advanced technology. The new units will operate under full automation, with all functions controlled from a central command centre, eliminating the need for onboard crew.
In October this year, CAF strengthened its presence in Italy with two new tram contracts in Bologna and Rome, worth around €200m ($219m).