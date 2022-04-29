Budimex wins contract for new tramway line in Poland

Budimex will construct 8km of new tramway line in Warsaw. Credit: Ferrovial.

Ferrovial business unit Budimex has secured a contract for the construction of 8km of new tramway line in Warsaw, Poland.

The new line will be constructed with an investment of more than €147m, which will be co-funded by the European Union.

Within two years, the new line is expected to help Warsaw residents travel from Wilanów to Śródmieście in less than 30 minutes.

Starting at the junction of Puławska and Goworka streets, the project will also include the reconstruction of the existing section of the streetcar route from Rakowiecka Street to Plac Unii Lubelskiej.

The tramway will operate along Goworka and Spacerowa Streets, which are said to have a gradient of up to 22m in the direction of Lower Mokotów.

Later, the line will operate in a straight line along Belwederska and Sobieskiego streets in the direction of Miasteczko Wilanów.

The intersection of Rzeczypospolitej and Branickiego avenues will serve as the terminus of the two-way streetcars.

Featuring electronic information panels with timetables, the 31 stops on the new route will be developed as per the requirements of disabled people.

The project will also include the construction of three new traction substations, including Warsaw’s first subway substation. These substations will be used for the supply of electricity to the street cars.

Budimex president Artur Popko said: “This is one of the largest tramway investments being made in Poland and, at the same time, a big step towards the development of low-emission public transport in Warsaw.

“We have extensive experience in projects of this type – in recent years, we have successfully built new streetcar lines in Gorzów Wielkopolski, Krakow and Olsztyn.”

Green track technology will be used during the construction of the tramway route to Wilanów. The route will have more than 10km of greenways.

Earlier this month, the Ferrovial consortium received a €438m contract for the construction of a section of Paris Metro Line 18 under the Grand Paris Express programme.