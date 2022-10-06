Brightline gets nod to acquire property for high-speed US rail station

The Brightline West Cucamonga Station will be home to the first high-speed passenger rail service in the Inland Empire. Credit: The City of Rancho Cucamonga.

The City of Rancho Cucamonga City Council and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) in the US have sanctioned the first step of the sale of a five-acre portion of a jointly owned property at Cucamonga Station to Brightline West.

The nod from the two entities’ board of directors for the sale allows Brightline West to construct the high-speed rail station in the Inland Empire.

Claimed to be the first high-speed rail station in the Inland Empire, the new station will link Rancho Cucamonga, the High Desert, and Las Vegas.

Cucamonga Station will deliver service via high-speed rail, the Metrolink San Bernardino Line and Omnitrans Bus Rapid Transit, as well as local buses service. It will also serve carpool commuters.

Plans are also underway for a sub-terranean loop to Ontario International Airport (ONT) led by SBCTA.

This loop will help travel passengers within a few minutes between Cucamonga Station and airport terminals.

Omnitrans already rolled out a regular shuttle service called ONT Connect in anticipation of deploying this service. ONT Connect operates Cucamonga Station to the airport every 35 to 60 minutes.

Brightline is said to be the only private provider of modern and eco-friendly intercity rail service in America.

Currently, the company operates rail service between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach in Florida.

The company is expected to complete the construction of this line to connect to the Orlando International Airport by the end of this year.

The City of Rancho Cucamonga Mayor Dennis Michael said: “The public-private partnership between Rancho Cucamonga, SBCTA, and Brightline West will help transform the region through an exciting multi-modal transportation hub in the heart of the Inland Empire.

“Cucamonga Station aligns with our City’s quest to anticipate and embrace the future, relentlessly pursue improvement, and promote a safe and healthy community for all.”