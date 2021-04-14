Bahia SkyRail vehicle rolls off the production line

The Bahia SkyRail, located in the city of Salvador, Bahia State, Brazil, is the world’s first SkyRail line to be partially built above the sea. Credit: Business Wire.

China’s BYD has reached a new milestone as its Bahia SkyRail vehicle rolled off the production line in Shenzhen.

Bahia SkyRail is a proposed monorail system that will serve the metropolitan region of Salvador in the Brazilian state of Bahia.

The roll off was virtually attended by Bahia governor Rui Costa, Bahia vice-governor João Leão and Minister for Commercial Affairs of the Chinese Embassy Shao Yingjun.

According to the company, Costa was satisfied with the performance of the new model.

BYD executive vice-president Stella Li and BYD Motors president said: “Today’s vehicles are specially tailored to the unique geographical and cultural environment of Salvador, the smooth and comfortable ride, humanised and intelligent design will bring passengers a more pleasant and convenient green travel experience.

“Brazil has embraced BYD’s green, zero-emission transport offerings across the board, including pure electric buses, trucks, taxis and the SkyRail, making the country the leading model for eco-friendly transport in Latin America.

“In the future, BYD will continue to work hard with its leading new energy technology and high-quality rail transit offerings to help cities around the world build low-carbon transportation and achieve sustainable development!”

The Bahia SkyRail is designed to meet local regulations and requirements. The system can be flexibly grouped while the vehicles feature large, barrier-free doors to facilitate passenger onboarding and disembarking.

SkyRail is also equipped with a fully automatic operation system, on-board PIS, CCTV, emergency intercom, and other systems.

Once fully complete, the Bahia SkyRail Line will feature 25 stations covering a total distance of 23.3km and connect with Bahia’s existing subway network.