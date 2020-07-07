Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

India’s Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has given a letter of award (LOA) to Bombardier Transportation to build and supply 201 metro cars and an advanced signalling solution.

The trains and the system will be used for the 30km-long Agra Metro and the 32km-long Kanpur Metro projects.

The Rs20.51bn ($245m) contract includes the delivery of 67 BOMBARDIER MOVIA metro three-car trainsets and the CITYFLO 650 rail control solution.

UPMRC can also extend the contract for an additional 51 cars.

The metro rail projects in Agra and Kanpur will each have two corridors that will provide connections to major public hubs, as well as tourist and city cluster areas.



These projects are also expected to provide improved connectivity and travel experience to the two million people in Agra and four million people in Kanpur.

The execution of the project will take place in India under the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ guidelines.

The trains will be manufactured at Bombardier’s sites in Vadodara while the rolling stock design will take place at the Global Engineering and Technology Centre in Hyderabad.

Bombardier Transportation India MD Rajeev Joisar said: “Bombardier is honoured to have been chosen by Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) for this highly collaborative project to deliver the rolling stock and advanced signalling system for the Agra and Kanpur metro projects.

“The new metro cars will be locally designed and built, and the rail control will be equipped by our project delivery teams in India.

“With this award, Bombardier becomes the only rail supplier in India chosen to deliver the broad portfolio of rail solutions for Indian customers in the segments of metro and commuter cars, rail equipment, signalling systems and services.”

In May, India’s National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) gave an LOA to Bombardier Transportation to build and supply regional commuter and intracity transit trains.

In a separate development, Indian Railways has planned to use solar energy to meet the traction power requirements and become a ‘green mode of transportation’.

