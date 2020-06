Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Bombardier Transportation has received an order to deliver 11 additional OMNEO Premium double-deck trainsets comprising 110 cars to the French National Railway Company, SNCF.

The €162m ($182m) order was placed on behalf of the Normandy region, which is funding the entire purchase.

The order forms part of the original contract signed in 2010, which involved the delivery of 860 double-deck trains for deployment across France.

On 16 May, Bombardier won a €245m ($275m) order for the supply of 16 additional trains comprising 160 cars.

With the two contracts, Bombardier will deliver 27 additional OMNEO Premium trains for the Normandy Region.



The new trainsets are expected to operate in the route linking Paris and Vernon-Rouen, as well as Paris and Evreux-Serquigny.

The first trains are to be delivered at the end of 2023.

How optimistic are you about your company’s growth prospects? Very optimistic

Optimistic

Neither optimistic nor pessimistic

Pessimistic

Very pessimistic View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Bombardier Transport France president Laurent Bouyer said: “Passengers will discover a new style of train travel with the Bombardier OMNEO Premium.

“Our engineers have focused on allowing ample space for passengers, more seats and highly comfortable interior fittings.

“Designed and manufactured at our site in Crespin in the Hauts-de-France region, these trains are certified ‘Origine France Garantee’.”

In January, Bombardier started the delivery of the first OMNEO trainsets from the contract signed in November 2016 for 40 trains.

The vehicles feature reclining seats with reading lights, power plugs and USB ports.

In 2018, Bombardier Transportation secured a repeat order to supply 32 OMNEO trainsets to SNCF Mobilités.