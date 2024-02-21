French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has delivered the first of its India-built trainsets to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for its Meerut Metro system.
The trainset is the first of three, each built of 10 coaches. The rolling stock is based on Alstom’s Adessia commuter model. Designed in Hyderabad and constructed at Alstom’s facility at Salvi in Gujarat, the trainsets are fitted out with a range of seating, wheelchair space, and modern amenities like WiFi.
According to Alstom, the Meerut Metro is an urban Mass Rapid Transit System that will operate across a 25km line (14.80km elevated and 4.6km underground), connecting Partapur to Modipuram via 11 stations. The line also connects to the Regional Rapid Transit System which connects the Meerut line to Delhi.
The project is hailed as part of Prime Minister Modi’s “Made-in-India” policy, which is aiming to boost the country’s self-reliance.
The delivery followed Alstom’s production of metro trains in Chennai.
“The modern Meerut Metro trainsets have been designed and manufactured indigenously under the Make-in-India initiative. Alstom team has worked hard in ensuring timely delivery of these MRTS trainsets in sync with the preparedness of infrastructure,” said Shri Vinay Kumar Singh, managing director at NCRTC.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Olivier Loison, managing director of Alstom’s India division, added: “The Meerut Metro project is a step forward in the country’s ambition to modernise intra and intercity rail travel and we are delighted to be delivering our next generation products towards realising this vision.
“With its connectivity to the Namo Bharat line, the combined service will drive a long-term positive impact for business and leisure travel in the northern belt.”