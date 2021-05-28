Bombardier consortium obtains Mayan Train project tender in Mexico

A consortium headed by Bombardier Transportation México has reportedly secured a bid for the delivery of rolling stock and rail systems for the ‘Mayan Train’ infrastructure project in Mexico.

The consortium also includes Alstom, Gami Ingenieria e Instalaciones, Azvi SAU’s Mexican division Construcciones Urales, and Construcciones Urales Procesos Industriales, reported Reuters.

The project has been valued at around $1.84bn (Mex$36.6bn).

In a statement, National Tourism Promotion Fund (Fonatur) said that the project involves the designing, production, supply, testing and commissioning of 42 trains.

Fonatur added that the consortium’s proposal came in $44.48m (Mex$890m) less than the second offer.



By 2023, the first tests of the equipment will be executed for the project.

The 1,470km Mayan Train rail line will link tourist hotspots from southern Chiapas state to the Yucatan Peninsula along the Atlantic coast.

It will also cover the Maya ruins of Palenque and Chichen Itza to the beach resort Cancun.

Earlier this month, a metro overpass carrying a subway train near the Olivos station on Mexico City metro’s Line 12 collapsed onto a road.

According to local government officials, at least 23 people were killed, and dozens injured.

Alstom was involved in the construction of Mexico City’s Line 12 metro railway, as part of a consortium that also consisted of Mexico’s ICA and Grupo Carso.

The city investigators, along with an external auditor, are currently inspecting this metro mishap.

In addition, Bombardier Transportation disposed of its 3.1% interest in French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom this month in a $608.4m (€506.2m) transaction.

