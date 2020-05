Bombardier Transportation has secured a contract to provide logistics services for Italian train operator Trenitalia’s ETR500 very high-speed train fleet.

Under the contract, Bombardier will ensure the delivery of spare parts as well as new and repaired components for the Trenitalia ETR500 trains.

Overall, Bombardier will be responsible for delivering around 120 different components, including critical train components such as traction cooling equipment and transformers.

The base order is for six years with the option of an additional six years.

Bombardier Transportation Italy president and managing director Franco Beretta said: “We are very pleased to continue our long-term collaboration with our customer Trenitalia with this new agreement for integrated logistics support services.



“This tailored contract will ensure continuous availability of consumable spare parts and repairable components for the ETR500 Frecciarossa fleet.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to express my thanks to Italy’s rail industry, especially our Bombardier employees, as they play their part in supporting our nation during these unprecedented times.”

A consortium of Bombardier, Alstom and AnsaldoBreda delivered 58 ETR500 trains to Italy. These vehicles were introduced into the service in the mid-1990s.

Since 2008, these very high-speed trains were being operated by Trenitalia’s Frecciarossa (red arrow) brand.

Bombardier Transportation has nearly 700 employees in Italy located at various sites.

In March, the company secured a $193m contract to supply 19 Regio 2N double-deck vehicles to the French National Railway Company (SNCF).

The trains will operate on the Lyon-Mâcon and Lyon-Valence lines from mid-2023.