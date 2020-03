Bombardier Transport has received a €176m ($193m) order to supply 19 Regio 2N double-deck vehicles to the French National Railway Company (SNCF).

The order for a total of 114 cars was placed for the Auvergne-Rhône Alpes region. It is a part of the previous contract signed in 2010 with SNCF for the delivery of 860 trains for France.

The trains will operate on the Lyon-Mâcon and Lyon-Valence lines from mid-2023.

The new 83m-long trainsets will offer 385 seats and can be operated in multiple units with the previously ordered 40 Regio 2N fleet.

The trains also feature Wi-Fi, a video surveillance system and six bicycle slots, as well as comply with the European interoperability and accessibility requirements.



Bombardier Transportation France president Laurent Bouyer said: “The Regio 2N is a double-deck, high-capacity train that combines capacity, comfort and accessibility. This equipment has proved its worth and is perfectly suited to the needs of the regional and peri-urban lines of the Region Auvergne-Rhône Alpes, which, after Ile-de-France, are the national rail network’s most heavily loaded.

“Designed and manufactured on our site in Crespin in the Hauts-de-France region, the Regio 2N has received the recognized certification ‘Origine France Garantie’. Also, the manufacture of the Regio 2N contributes to the entire French rail industry.”

In February 2018, Bombardier Transportation secured an order from SNCF to supply nine Regio 2N trainsets for the Greater Paris public transport authority Ile-de-France Mobilités.