Bombardier Transportation has announced the delivery of the first BOMBARDIER INNOVIA automated people mover (APM) 300 vehicles to Thailand.

These vehicles will operate on the Bangkok’s Gold Line, which is the city’s first driverless mass transit line.

It is expected to open the first two stations in October, following which the entire system will begin operations in December.

For the Gold Line, Bombardier will provide three two-car train sets, wayside systems and the BOMBARDIER CITYFLO 650 rail control system for automated operation and complete system integration.

The 1.7km-long line will connect the Krung Thonburi and Prajadhipok Road stations, as well as offer a new rail link in the Thon Buri district. It will also be integrated with the Skytrain.



Bombardier’s Engineering Centre in Bangkok is responsible for the design and delivery of the INNOVIA APM system while the Bombardier JV Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems in China is manufacturing the vehicles.

The INNOVIA APM 300 system is said to be an efficient, quiet and safe electric mobility solution for airports and dense urban areas.

Bombardier will also deliver its driverless INNOVIA monorail 300 technology for the first fully automated monorail systems in Thailand.

The first trains for the under-construction Pink and Yellow Lines are slated to be delivered in October.

Bombardier is also the supplier of signalling and wayside system for the Bangkok Skytrain.

Bombardier Transportation Thailand MD Claudio Tiraferri said: “The arrival of our first INNOVIA APM 300 vehicles in Thailand is a major milestone in our delivery programme for the driverless APM and monorail system solutions, coming soon to three of Bangkok’s new mass transit lines.

“With over 20 year’s presence and 600 local experts based in the city, we are extremely proud to be contributing to this pioneering project, alongside our customer BTSC, to improve connectivity and boost the post-Covid economy.”