Birmingham’s Perry Barr rail station to open this week after upgrades

New facilities for passengers were developed as part of the redevelopment project. Credit: West Midlands Combined Authority.

The new Perry Barr Railway Station, a railway station in Perry Barr of Birmingham, is set to open for passengers this week after a £30m redevelopment project.

Having commenced last May, the project is said to have been executed on budget and on time.

Located at the centre of Perry Barr, the station will serve as a crucial gateway for visitors to Alexander Stadium for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

As part of the revamp work, new facilities for passengers were developed including a ticket office, accessible toilet and baby change facilities.

This project also included the installation of lifts and stairs to the platform.

The station delivers regular, fast and direct West Midlands Railway services to Birmingham city centre and Walsall as well as Wolverhampton.

According to West Midlands Combined Authority, the railway station and bus interchange project partnership consists of Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), the West Midlands Rail Executive, Birmingham City Council, Network Rail and West Midlands Trains.

The TfWM is part of the West Midland Combined Authority (WMCA).

WMCA chair and West Midlands mayor Andy Street said: “This new station at Perry Barr is a great example of what that lasting legacy for our region actually means.

“It is a vast improvement on the old station – better lit, more spacious and equipped with much better facilities including lifts to the platform.”

The project also covered the redevelopment of the bus interchange outside the neighbouring One Stop Shopping Centre, with work expected to conclude ahead of the Commonwealth Games.