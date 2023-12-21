The order also covers 35 years of full-service maintenance. Credit: Siemens Mobility.

As the year comes to a close we have taken a look back at the biggest deals across Railway Technology in 2023. Rail companies and manufacturers were observed broadening their market reach and extending their product offerings.

Over the past year, the rail sector has demonstrated strong progress in recovery after setbacks with Covid-19, and received billions of dollars worth of deals.

Siemens Mobility secures €3bn locomotive contract in India

Commencing the year strong Siemens Mobility secured its “largest ever” contract with Indian Railways at the start of the year in a deal that was set to increase freight transport across the region.

The large Indian Railways deal covered the delivery of 1,200 electric freight locomotives, featuring 35 years of full-service maintenance.

National Express secures €1bn rail contract in Germany

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Continuing the strong start, National Express Rail GmbH received a rail contract valued at €1bn in Germany, establishing the company “as the second largest rail transport company in the region”.

The contract authorised the National Express to run the RE1 and RE11 Rhein-Ruhr-Express (RRX) lines until 2033.

Škoda Group secures €732m contract with Trenitalia

This deal saw the Czech manufacturer expanding its offerings into the Italian market, a market it first participated in early October 2022.

The contract features the production of 370 new railway coaches, which are set to serve the Milano-Palermo-Syracuse line.

Škoda secures €1bn contract with Egyptian National Railways

This mid year deal marked Skoda’s first expansion into Africa with the aims of improving the “quality” of the rail sector.

Skoda signed contracts of over €1bn which aim to maintain and modernise over 280 locomotives.

Seatfrog secures £6m investment

The rail ticketing startup received a £6m financial boost to reach the next stage in its business plan.

The funding round will support Seatfrog’s expansion into Europe. The company was able to achieve over 800% revenue growth in 2022.

Siemens Mobility signs €5bn contract for Mireo trains with ÖBB

Siemens and ÖBB signed a large €5bn framework contract for the provision of up to 540 single-deck electric multiple-unit trains.

Colombia: Central freight route contract awarded

The contract featured maintenance and upgrade provisions across the 522km La Dorada – Chiriguaná line. It is a one-year signing with a contract value of 71.7bn Pesos ($18m).

MSC set to acquire 50% of Italo

This deal represented the shipping giants efforts to maintain its ties with Italy. The agreement shows a commitment to create sustainable transportation that will support Italo’s efforts.

MSC announced a binding agreement to acquire a 50% stake in train company Italo – Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori (Italo). The deal is reported to give Italo an enterprise value of €4.2bn ($4.4bn).

DB sells Arriva Group to US asset management company

In a recent deal by Deutsche Bahn (DB), the company has expressed its aims to increase growth across Germany. Valuing around €1.68bn, DB agreed to sell its subsidiary Arriva Group to the US-based infrastructure asset management company I Squared Capital.

The deal formed part of DB’s “Strong Rail Group” strategy, aiming to strengthen domestic rail operations by reducing overseas interests and investments.