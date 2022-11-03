BAM Nuttall wins resilience works contract from Network Rail

The resilience measures will consist of netting designed to retain the cliffs in some high-risk locations. Credit: BAM Nuttall Ltd.

BAM Nuttall has received a contract from UK-based Network Rail for the next phase of the South West Rail Resilience Programme (SWRRP).

The scope of the contract includes the designing of a series of resilience measures along the coastal railway between Dawlish and Holcombe in south Devon.

Designed to protect the track from falling debris from the cliffs, the scheme will enable South West’s key rail artery to connect with the remaining parts of the UK.

This year in April, the Department for Transport granted funding for the scheme, taking the total amount to over £150m for the SWRRP.

The resilience measures will consist of netting designed to retain the cliffs in some high-risk locations, as well as catch fences in others to stop any cliff material before it reaches the railway.

To inform the detailed design of the scheme, BAM Nuttall has commenced ground investigation works and site surveys along the 1km stretch.

Furthermore, the agreement is required for land access and consents for the work, which is anticipated to begin in the spring of next year.

At present, BAM Nuttall is in the latter stages of the construction of the £80m new sea wall at Dawlish, which is advancing with the link bridge and area around the new stilling basin. It is expected to open to the public in December this year.

BAM Nuttall transport managing director Huw Jones said: “Since the infamous storms washed away the railway in Dawlish in February 2014, BAM is proud to have played a vital part in the restoration and safeguarding of the vital south-western route on behalf of Network Rail and the SWRRP.”