The framework is designed to support the implementation of Northern Powerhouse Rail, a crucial element of the Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) and Network North. Credit: marcus_photo_uk/Shutterstock.

AtkinsRealis and Arcadis have been selected by Network Rail to support the design of Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR), an initiative aimed at enhancing rail connectivity in Northern England.

The 50:50 joint venture is one of four suppliers chosen to work on the five-year, £300m ($387.9m) development and design partnership framework, which may extend for an additional three years.

The DDPF will provide multi-disciplinary design and engineering services across various disciplines, from preliminary feasibility studies to detailed construction designs.

It will utilise advanced modelling and benchmarking tools to ensure efficient decision-making.

The collaboration between AtkinsRealis and Arcadis will draw on their transport planning, technical advisory, and data-driven design expertise to deliver sustainable solutions to support long-term growth.

Arcadis Mobility UK and Ireland managing director Paul Dennett said: “We know that delivering an efficient, well-managed rail service is critical for Network Rail, but investment must also support broader economic growth and social mobility.”

“Our role in early-stage project development will help define service patterns, requirements, and outputs that shape the railway of tomorrow, ensuring that every investment decision maximises value.”

The DDPF is set to facilitate the delivery of NPR, which is a key component of the Integrated Rail Plan and Network North.

The IRP outlines the planned rail infrastructure investments in the Midlands and the North over the next 30 years, while Network North envisions an extended NPR, with its scope currently under development.

AtkinsRealis Transportation UK & Ireland managing director Colette Carroll said: “Designing transformative rail is a significant opportunity to lay the groundwork for new economic growth and prosperity.

“These major rail programmes across the North of England will improve connections between businesses and people with faster journeys and more reliable services.”

Arcadis has been part of the NPR team since 2019, offering cost planning and stakeholder management services.

AtkinsRealis has been working with Transport for the North since 2020 as an infrastructure delivery partner to develop strategic plans for NPR.

Last month, AtkinsRealis was selected by Network Rail to manage its Property Digital Programme, overseeing the digital infrastructure for one of the UK’s largest property portfolios.