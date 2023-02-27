Arriva will run around nine trains from its existing fleet to serve passengers in the region. Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

Passenger transport services provider Arriva Group has received a new contract worth around €300m for bus and rail services in the east of The Netherlands.

Expected to commence operations in June this year, the bus and rail services will be provided in the province of Overijssel for four years.

The contract also has an extension option of another year.

Arriva will run around nine trains from its existing fleet to serve passengers in the region, besides more than 100 completely new zero-emission buses.

Furthermore, the firm will recruit around 450 new employees to support the contract.

To support a seamless transition between modes of transport, Arriva is also focusing on improving the connection between buses and trains.

Arriva Group board member and Netherlands managing director Anne Hettinga said: “We have an ambition to grow Arriva in the Netherlands and to boost access to public transport for passengers, so we can encourage people out of their cars and onto our services.

“Encouraging a modal shift to public transport is one of the fastest ways of reducing transport emissions and an important step in caring for our planet. We look forward to continuing to make public transport more and more attractive for the communities in Twente.”

Last year in October, Arriva secured a contract to manage rail transport in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship region of Poland.