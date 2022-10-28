Arriva Group secures rail contract in Poland

Arriva’s management team has signed a contract with representatives of the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship region in the city of Toruń. Credit: Arriva Group.

Passenger transport services provider Arriva Group has received a new rail contract in Poland to serve the mid-north region of the country.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible for rail transport in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship region.

Arriva’s management team has reached a contract with representatives of the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship region in the city of Toruń.

Beginning next year, the services under the contract will be delivered for eight years up to 2030.

The region of Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship is said to be the first in Poland to open up the passenger rail transport market to competition.

For the last 15 years, Arriva has been working with the local government for the delivery of better transportation to connect communities in the region.

Arriva Group Mainland Europe managing director Sian Leydon said: “I’m delighted that Arriva has been successful in winning this contract in Poland.

“We have demonstrated long-standing success in rail operations in the region and this award provides continuity for passengers and for our colleagues within Arriva.

“We look forward to working closely with the local government to share our expertise in passenger transport across Europe and ensure sustainable growth of rail transport in this part of Poland.”

With nearly 40,000 employees, Arriva manages around 1.2 billion passenger journeys across 13 European countries.

The company, which is part of Deutsche Bahn (DB), conducts operations in the Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and the UK.