Jiří Nálevka and Daniel Adamka of Arriva CZ signed the contract with Jiří Crha and Jiří Horský from the South Moravia local authority. Credit: Arriva.

Transport company Arriva has announced a further expansion of its rail operations in the Czech Republic with a new contract for the South Moravian region.

The €94m ($102.6m) contract covers the next 10 years of operations in the region and will begin in December 2024 with 13 new trains going into service.

Sian Leydon, managing director for Mainland Europe, said: “We are delighted that our team has been successful in securing a contract in a completely new region of the Czech Republic, growing our business there. This contract will expand our presence in the neighbouring region of Zlín.”

Arriva has been operating rail services in the Zlín region for the last three years and recently signed a 15-year contract to bring its services to the Pilsen region of the country.

The South Moravia contract comes at the same time as news of the launch of new Škoda EMUs which have just launched in the region, operated by Czech national operator ČD under a contract awarded by local transport authority IDS JMK, who also owns the trains.

The new two and four-car EMUs were originally due to begin operations in December 2022 but were not ready in time and so have only just been deployed on the region’s rail network.

The company has also been expanding its rail operations across the continent with a new contract in the Netherlands and an application for its first cross-border route in Europe, running from the Dutch city of Groningen to Paris, France.

In a release about the South Moravia contract, Arriva said: “As a leading passenger transport company, Arriva wants to help shape a future where passenger transport is considered the best choice.

“Partnership with passenger transport authorities and municipalities across Europe is at the heart of this ambition.”