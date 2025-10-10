Arriva stated that RTS Infrastructure acquisition expand its service offerings for its clients. Credit: Arriva Group.

European passenger transport provider Arriva Group is enhancing its UK rail portfolio with the acquisition of Leeds-based RTS Infrastructure for an undisclosed amount.

The deal expands Arriva’s train maintenance operations and marks its entry into the UK rail infrastructure construction sector.

As part of the agreement, Arriva will assume control of RTS Infrastructure’s existing maintenance and design and build contracts.

The transaction also includes a lease for a rail maintenance facility near Leeds Station, which Arriva plans to integrate into its national depot network to increase overnight servicing capacity for rail vehicles.

RTS Infrastructure provides rail depot services and carries out infrastructure projects such as platform upgrades and track modifications throughout the UK.

It offers support services to various rail sector clients, including Network Rail, train operating companies (TOCs), and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The company holds a Network Rail Principal Contractor Licence, a credential that will allow Arriva to introduce new service offerings within its portfolio for current and potential clients.

RTS Infrastructure managing director Chris Reid said: “We’ve built a successful business over 15 years, delivering high quality infrastructure and depot operations to the UK rail sector and servicing major clients, winning national frameworks and employing an incredibly skilled and dedicated team.

“Becoming part of Arriva will allow us to expand and enhance the services we offer our customers, backed by the strength, scale, and expertise of a pan-European organisation with its established and diverse UK rail portfolio.”

Arriva indicated the acquisition is aimed at broadening its service provision and diversifying the revenue streams of its UK Trains division.

The company also stated that all roles for RTS Infrastructure employees and customer contracts will remain unchanged following the transition.

The move forms part of Arriva’s European growth strategy, which in recent years has included investments in fleet, infrastructure and digital technologies.

Arriva Rail Services managing director Paul Hutchings said: “RTS Infrastructure is a great fit for our UK rail business, bringing an expanded depot footprint and new opportunities to deliver design and construction services.

“With a skilled team and strong order book, the acquisition will help us better serve new and existing clients.”

In July this year, Arriva announced a €300m ($349.3m) contract with Škoda for the delivery of electric multiple units in Czechia, reinforcing its dedication to sustainable and efficient passenger transport in Europe.

