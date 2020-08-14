Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

US-based passenger railroad service Amtrak has completed Positive Train Control (PTC) implementation across all its owned and controlled tracks.

The project was completed following PTC installation on nearly one mile of slow-speed track in the complex Chicago terminal.

PTC system is designed to control train speeds automatically to enhance operational safety. The technology was developed to prevent train derailments due to excessive speed, train-to-train collisions and unauthorised entry into work zones.

Amtrak executive vice-president and chief safety officer Steve Predmore said: “Completing PTC installation and implementation is a key component of Amtrak’s overarching commitment to the safety performance of intercity passenger rail for our customers, employees and the communities we serve.

“As leaders in PTC installation, Amtrak is pleased to achieve this milestone, and we will continue to work together with all of our partners to improve safety across the rail network.”



Overall, Amtrak has completed PTC implementation on all Amtrak-owned locomotives and 898 route miles. Works on 11 installation/track segments and 160 radio towers are also complete.

The passenger railroad service has also trained its staff to support PTC operations.

Amtrak recently partnered with Waze to rollout railroad crossing alerts. The installation of the technology will alert motorists when the car approaches a railroad crossing, thereby reducing accidents.

In June, Amtrak started construction works to increase rail capacity at Washington Union Station, which is said to be the second busiest terminal in the US.