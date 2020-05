US-based passenger rail service Amtrak Pacific Surfliner has announced that the operations partially restart to San Luis Obispo with one train in each direction each day.

An additional train will also operate from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara/Goleta.

The service is overseen by the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which is currently in talks with Amtrak regarding the change in demand and public health conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, trains and bus connections will continue to run as an essential service.

With the resume of service on 1 June, Pacific Surfliner service will operate on 100-miles of the 351-mile coastal rail corridor.



This service is said to be essential for the region as a part of the airline service connecting the area was suspended.

LOSSAN Agency MD Donna DeMartino said: “We will continue to take necessary actions in the best interest of the communities we serve, while also protecting the safety of our passengers and crews.

“We are excited to restore service to this large portion of our rail corridor, and we remain dedicated to returning to the robust service we’ve provided in the past.”

LOSSAN Agency director Fred Strong added: “It’s great to have a reliable partner like the LOSSAN Agency, who made reinstating this important connection possible.

“We look forward to our continued work with LOSSAN in providing passenger rail service to all the people that work, live, and play in our region.”

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Amtrak increased the cleaning service frequency on all trains and at stations. Additionally, passengers need to cover their face on trains and at stations.

Earlier this week, Amtrak sent a letter to the US Congress requesting $1.475bn in supplemental funding for the next fiscal year.