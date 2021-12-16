Alstom’s Citadis X05 trams become operational in Greece

In 2000, Alstom supplied 28 metro trains for the initial Athens Metro project. Credit: doctor-a / Pixabay.

The Citadis X05 trams, built by French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom, have commenced operations in Athens, Greece.

These trams will operate between the centre of Athens to the city’s Aegean Sea coast.

According to Alstom, Citadis trams are expected to carry more than 60,000 passengers on a daily basis.

Before starting service, these 25 trams underwent trial without commuters for over 15,000km on Athens’ network.

In 2018, Attiko Metro, the urban transport authority of Athens, ordered 25 trams, marking the entry of Alstom trams in Greece.



They will operate at a speed of 70km/h on Athens’ current network and on future planned extensions.

Additionally, Alstom is in charge for on-site trials, training and three-year warranty services, along with the supply of spare components for the vehicles.

With a maximum capacity of 294 commuters, the five-section trams are 33.42m long and 2.40m wide.

The Citadis X05 range includes double doors along the entire length of the tram, LED technology, 20% more glass surface, among other features.

Alstom said in a statement: “Citadis X05 tram performance is in line with Alstom’s ambition to become the leader of sustainable mobility as they ensure reduction of energy consumption by 25%.”

Citadis X05 has been ordered by Sydney, Avignon, Caen, Paris, Nice, Lusail and Frankfurt.

In 2000, Alstom supplied 28 metro trains for the initial Athens Metro project.

Alstom recently signed a framework agreement with Irish Rail for up to 750 new X’trapolis rail cars for the DART network.