Group PMM provided REM with a completely driverless, automated metro system, including rolling stock and signalling. Credit: Alstom.

The Alstom-led consortium, Group PMM, participated in the inauguration of the first segment of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), which will form part of the largest automated transport networks in the world.

The first segment, which spans 17km, is set to enter commercial service on 31 July 2023.

The project, when finished, is set to be one of the world’s largest automated transport systems, featuring a 67km track with 26 stations.

Operating 20 hours per day, trains are set to arrive roughly every four minutes, providing a service which Alstom hopes will connect all communities across Montreal and revolutionise mobility.

Alstom Americas region president Michael Keroullé said: “The REM not only provides the Greater Montreal Area with an additional sustainable transportation option to connect its communities but also is a showcase for the latest in efficient and digital mobility technology in Quebec and Alstom world-renowned expertise.

“I want to thank our talented employees who delivered high-quality, latest generation of rail mobility equipment and who will oversee the operation and maintenance of a system that will change the way we are moving people in the Greater Montreal Area.”

The contract oversees Group PPM maintaining the REM system for 30 years, which includes train and system integration tests.

Under the agreement, Group PPM will supply 212 Alstom metro cars, an automated communications-based train control system and Alstom’s Iconis control centre solution.

Through this partnership, Alstom maintains an extensive 80-year presence in Canada and remains a top employer across the region.