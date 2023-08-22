The battery-powered locomotives are set to run at a maximum speed of 160km/h. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom, along with Verkehrsverbund Mittelsachsen (VMS) Central Saxony’s public transport association, has unveiled a new battery-powered electric train which is set to enter service on the Chemnitz-Leipzig line in the German region in 2024.

The French rolling stock manufacturer said it will deliver 11 of the Coradia Continental battery-electric trains to VMS. The new battery configuration is based on the popular EMU Coradia trainsets.

According to Alstom, the developer of the battery-powered trains, the Coradia locomotives will feature a range of 120km and have the ability to diversify their power source when moving from catenary systems to non-electrified lines.

In their battery state, the locomotives are set to run at a maximum speed of 160km/h ensuring passenger comfort and efficient journeys.

Alstom DACH-region president Müslüm Yakisan emphasised the company’s move from catenary-powered rail operations: “Alstom’s ambition is to be the global leader in sustainable mobility, reducing emissions and pollution in catenary-free operation. The presentation of the first battery-powered train developed by Alstom is an important step in this direction.”

This partnership further demonstrates a move towards sustainable mobility which aligns with Alstom’s strategy to reduce pollution on non-electrified lines.

VMS managing director Mathias Korda said the deal indicates the start of a new future for passenger rail: “With the battery trains from Alstom, we want to start into the future of local rail passenger transport.

“We will be able to run electrically on one of the most important rail routes in the transport association without it already being electrified.

“Being able to travel cleanly, environmentally friendly and comfortably between Chemnitz and Leipzig is the result of the interplay between regional ownership as a transport association and innovative technology from Alstom.”

This announcement follows previous efforts from Alstom to provide sustainable and innovative rail solutions across Germany which includes the launch of the hydrogen-driven Coradia iLint trains in Germany.

As previously reported, the iLint trains, which were produced for Landesnahverkehrsgesellschaft Niedersachsen (LNVG), feature a range of 1,000km, which allows them to “run all day long on just one tank of hydrogen”.