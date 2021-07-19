Alstom starts train production for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut project

Alstom’s factory at Savli will be responsible for manufacturing the bogies, car bodies and conducting the train testing. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has commenced regional commuter and transit train production for the 82.15km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail corridor for Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Phase 1 in India.

In May 2020, the company secured a contract for creating, building, and delivering around 210 regional commuter and transit train cars.

Under the contract, the company will also be responsible for providing complete maintenance services for 15 years.

Alstom will supply 30 regional commuter trainsets of six cars each, along with ten intracity mass transit trainsets of three cars each.

The RRTS trains are being manufactured indigenously in Alstom’s factory at Savli, Gujarat, with more than 80% localisation.



This facility will be responsible for manufacturing the bogies, car bodies and conducting the train testing.

Meanwhile, Alstom’s factory in Gujarat’s Maneja is producing propulsion systems and electricals.

Last September, the look of the RRTS trains were introduced for the first time.

As energy efficient semi-high-speed aerodynamic trains, they will feature new tech solutions and offer an enhanced travel experience to all passengers.

Alstom said in a statement: “These trains have been developed with the vision to transform the future of regional commute for passengers in India. The RRTS corridors will operate the fastest trains in India with a design speed of 180kmph.

“Right ergonomics, safety, low lifecycle costs and high recyclability also contribute towards making these trains an attractive sustainable choice to promote public transport thereby reducing traffic congestion and air pollution significantly.”

The company will also design, deliver, deploy, test and commission the signalling and train control, supervision, platform screen doors, and telecommunication systems for the corridor.

According to the company, this will be the first Indian line to feature the European Train Control System (ETCS) hybrid Level 2 signalling system.

Earlier this month, Germany’s Baden-Wuerttemberg State Institute for Rail Vehicles (SFBW) awarded a contract to Alstom to retrofit 118 regional trains with ETCS Automatic Train Operation (ATO) digital signalling technology.