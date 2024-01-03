French locomotive manufacturer Alstom will supply two Coradia Stream H Hydrogen trains to rail operators of the Puglia region, replacing its diesel fleet.
The deal was signed with Ferrovie del Sud Est, allowing for the first H Hydrogen locomotives to enter the region.
In addition to the initial contract, Alstom inked a deal with Ferrovie Nord Milano for the second order of two Coradia Stream H trains. This extends the framework agreement and allows for the acquisition of a total of 14 trains.
According to Alstom, the Coradia Stream H trains are designed for use across the European market and were manufactured by Alstom in its Italian plants.
The manufacturer’s green traction solutions enable current diesel trains to be converted to traction with zero direct carbon emissions.
Michele Viale, managing director of Alstom in Italy and president and CEO of Alstom Ferroviaria emphasised how this deal will reduce carbon emissions across the region.
Viale said: “We are extremely proud to supply the first hydrogen trains in Puglia and to grow the hydrogen train fleet in Lombardy. Alstom’s unrivalled expertise in the full range of green traction solutions uniquely positions us to identify the best solutions for our customers depending on their specific needs.
“With the supply of four hydrogen trains to Ferrovie del Sud Est and Ferrovie Nord Milano, we are advancing local innovation and the reduction of C02 emissions. This will not just transform the public transport system but also create opportunities for the local economy”.
The Coradia Stream, which is scheduled to begin operation in Q4 2024, features hydrogen fuel cells and a total capacity of 260 people, over a range of more than 600km.
This announcement comes shortly after Alstom revealed the first hydrogen train in Italy in October 2023.