Alstom wins $2bn contract to supply up to 200 regional trains in Norway

French rolling stock company Alstom has secured a $2.05bn (€1.8bn) contract to deliver up to 200 Coradia Nordic regional trains.

The order was awarded by Norske Tog (NT), which manages rolling stock for passenger train transport in Norway.

The initial firm order of 30 trains is valued at $431.84m (€380m).

Coradia Nordic regional trains have been customised to meet the needs of the Norwegian rail network. The vehicles will be equipped with an advanced odometry solution for harsh winter settings.

The trains will a maximum speed of 160 km/h.

Each trainset will include six single-deck coaches to accommodate 778 commuters, which is nearly 40% higher compared to the capacity of the trains they will replace.

The new trains will also be installed with the European Train Control System (ETCS) signalling solution.

The deliveries of the Norske Tog’s new ‘Class 77’ regional trains are slated to begin in 2025. These trains will operate between Ski and Stabekk in the greater Oslo region.

Alstom Nordics managing director Rob Whyte said: “We are proud to contribute to increasing capacity on busy lines in the Oslo and Viken area. The chosen Coradia Nordic trains are fully suitable for Norwegian weather conditions. Furthermore, this order confirms Alstom’s leading position in Norway, as we are already equipping the entire Norwegian fleet with a new signalling solution.”

The firm will assemble the trains at its site in Germany’s Salzgitter.

Other works such as project and contract management, product commissioning, testing, documentation, training, and warranty will be conducted within Norway.

Alstom has so far supplied around 300 Coradia Nordic trains to Nordic-based clients.

Earlier this month, Alstom won a contract from Metrorex to deliver maintenance services for the Bucharest metro fleet for a period of 15 years.