Alstom and Air Products sign an agreement to develop transport solutions with zero direct emissions in Poland. Credit: Alstom.

French-based multinational pioneer in sustainable mobility Alstom signs collaboration with Air Products, the world’s largest hydrogen supplier, to encourage the development of zero-emission transportation solutions in Poland.

As leaders in the country’s hydrogen industry, both businesses are continually taking significant measures to speed the energy transformation of transportation and other sectors within the economy.

According to the agreement, Air Products will distribute and store hydrogen whilst providing the hydrogen-refuelling infrastructure within its own supply chain and Alstom will provide hydrogen fuel cell-powered trains.

Sławomir Cyza, CEO and managing director of Alstom in Poland, emphasises the importance of innovation in the rail industry and Alstom’s willingness to participate in the ‘hydrogen revolution’.

“Decarbonising transportation and moving toward carbon neutrality requires real and immediate action. The development of innovative rail transportation is the right answer to this challenge,” Cyza said.

“Alstom was the first to introduce a hydrogen train for commercial use, which is already being successfully used in passenger traffic. Thus, the Coradia iLint is the world’s first operating passenger hydrogen train with zero direct emissions that are also energy efficient.”

The combined endeavour in Poland is a continuation of Air Products’ cooperation with Alstom, which began in 2022 with the signing of a letter of intent to deploy low-carbon hydrogen to decarbonise rail transport in the Czech Republic.

Furthermore, this agreement extends the relationship between Alstom and Air Products further as seen in previous projects, including their launch of hydrogen trains in the Czech Republic.

Jacek Cichosz, president of the management board of Air Products in Poland highlighted that with more than 60 years of experience in hydrogen infrastructure, Air Products are investing in low-emission hydrogen projects: “We believe that, together with Alstom, we can build environmental awareness among operators and suppliers of the transport industry in Poland.

“We want to implement solutions for hydrogen fuelling of transportation means, including rail vehicles. Together we will prove that hydrogen is applicable to railroads and that the operation of hydrogen trains is a robust technology that is both safe and environmentally friendly, as well as economically efficient.”

Following many pioneering developments, including a hydrogen-powered city bus in Jaworzno, Air Products are illustrating a further step for hydrogen infrastructure that involves railways.

Furthermore, through this agreement, both companies are aligning their goals to meet the objectives set by the European Union, specifically to the “Fit for 55” package.