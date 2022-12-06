Officials from Alstom and Air Products have signed an MoU to launch hydrogen trains in the Czech Republic. Credit: Alstom.

French train maker Alstom has reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Air Products to launch hydrogen trains in the Czech Republic.

The agreement also includes the provision of essential infrastructure in the country. It is aimed at meeting the objectives set by the European Green Deal, specifically the ‘Fit for 55’ package.

Alstom is said to be the first company across the globe to introduce a hydrogen passenger train in 2018 in Germany.

The hydrogen train was later trialled in Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Poland. These trains were also purchased by France and Italy.

Alstom Czech Republic and Slovakia managing director Dan Kurucz said: “By signing this memorandum, we formally confirm our long-term cooperation with Air Products. Both parties will do everything in their power to accelerate the introduction of hydrogen in rail in the Czech Republic.

“Alstom is a pioneer in hydrogen rail mobility solutions and has much to offer in this area, from expertise to the trains themselves.“

The rolling stock manufacturer exhibited the hydrogen train in the Czech Republic and Slovakia during its Railshow that was held from 17th to 25th May this year.

Air Products, which offers technical gases and advanced technologies in the Czech Republic, now focuses on using hydrogen in all types of transport vehicles including rail.

Last month, Nestlé Waters announced plans to deploy a hydrogen-powered freight train, developed by Alstom and Engie, in France from 2025.