Alstom rolls out first passenger locomotive assembled in Kazakhstan

This locomotive can run in extreme weather conditions at temperatures ranging from -50°C to +50°C. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has rolled out the first Prima M4 KZ4AT passenger locomotive, which is completely assembled in Kazakhstan.

This comes after the company assembled 20 Prima KZ4AT passenger locomotives in France between 2014 and 2016.

The company delivered the first made-in-Kazakhstan locomotive #0021 to Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) as part of a previous contract signed in 2010.

The electric locomotive is developed on the Alstom Prima modular platform. It is capable of operating at a maximum speed of 200km/h and can run in extreme weather conditions at temperatures ranging from -50°C to 50°C.

It has also been developed as per the GOST standards and specifications, along with the KTZ technical requirements.



Alstom Western and Central Asia managing director Guillaume Tritter said: “Thanks to our strong partnership with KTZ and our ambitious localization plan, this tailor-made locomotive will run across the country at speeds up to 200kph.

“This new product is a result of an additional transfer of technology completed thanks to the support of our European manufacturing sites.”

The rolling stock manufacturer’s contract with KTZ involves the supply and maintenance of 302 Prima T8 KZ8A freight and 119 Prima M4 KZ4AT passenger locomotives.

According to the company, its Prima range includes all types of locomotives for heavy-haul, freight and passenger operations as well as for shunting or track works.

Alstom has delivered over 3,200 Prima locomotives (more than 4,600 sections) in the last two decades.

Alstom recently commenced regional commuter and transit train production for the 82.15km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail corridor for Regional Rapid Transit System Phase 1 in India.