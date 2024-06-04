Alstom has begun deliveries of a fleet of domestically made Metropolis trainsets for the Pune Metro in Maharashtra, India.
The trainsets are being manufactured at Alstom’s factory in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh and will be used on the Pune Metro Line 3, connecting the IT hub of Hinjawadi to the central business district Shivajinagar in the city.
Olivier Loison, managing director of Alstom India, said: “We are thrilled to be contributing to this prestigious project by Tata Group.
“We are confident that our locally manufactured technologically advanced Metropolis metro trains will play a key role in enhancing the quality of life of the citizens and the overall development of the city.”
Alstom was awarded the contract to build the 22 trainsets for the elevated metro line in 2021 as part of a joint venture with TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited, part of the Tata Group, and Siemens Project Ventures.
The Alstom Metropolis trains consist of three cars each and are capable of speeds up to 85km/h with a capacity of 1,000 passengers. They were built under a Public Private Partnership for the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.
Pune’s metro has seen significant development in recent years, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently opening a new section of the network and the European Investment Bank granting a €150m loan to support its construction in 2023.
The metro’s 23km Line 3 will feature 23 stations and is expected to open in March 2025.
Alstom Metropolis trains have been in production by the French rolling stock manufacturer since 1993, and are currently in use in cities including Singapore, Shanghai, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Barcelona, Istanbul, Sydney, and Dubai.