Alstom has secured a contract to equip 77 X31 regional trains with the ERTMS onboard train control system, with an option for 34 additional vehicles.

The €35m contact was awarded by AB Transitio, Region Skåne through Skånetrafiken, Region Blekinge, Hallandstrafiken AB and DSB SOV.

These X31 trains operate in the Öresund region of Sweden and eastern Denmark.

Under the contract, Alstom will equip the trains with a new solution that will enable the vehicles to operate on the lines featuring the ERTMS Level 2 system in Sweden and Denmark.

The installation will also allow the trains to run on older Swedish rail lines equipped with the ATC-2 system, along with existing lines with the ZUB 123 system in Denmark.



Alstom Sweden managing director Björn Asplund said: “We are very pleased to deliver an onboard control system solution for AB Transitio and their fellow vehicle owners for Öresundstrafiken.

“This contract is a strategic win for Alstom in Sweden, where its longstanding international ERTMS experience now will be applied to a major part of the train fleet in southern Sweden.”

The project will be delivered by the local Alstom team in Sweden in collaboration with its centre of excellence for ERTMS in Belgium.

Alstom’s Denmark team will be responsible for installation design and supply chain works.

AB Transitio CEO Stefan Kallin said: “To us, an updated and modern train fleet is important as we see a steadily increasing flow of passengers to a region that continues to grow. With a new digital signalling system, the trains will continue to provide a very safe railway service in the Öresund region.”

The project is expected to complete by the end of 2023.

