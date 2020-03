French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has received a €52m contract to provide 17 additional Citadis trams to Eurometropole of Strasbourg and Strasbourg Transport Company (CTS) in Germany.

The new trams ordered will improve the service on the tram lines, including line D, which operates in Kehl.

The Citadis tramway received approval from BOStrab, which is the federal decree regarding the tram construction and operation in Germany. It is also the first to cross a border in France.

The 45m-long trams are capable of accommodating 288 passengers and it will be equipped with LED lighting and full glass doors to enhance passenger comfort and safety.

The trams also feature double doors for increased accessibility for PRMs (People with Reduced Mobility), wider seats, and reserved zones for wheelchair users and strollers.



The Citadis trams will be mostly built in France. The La Rochelle facility will design and assemble the trainsets, Le Creusot will be responsible for the intermediate modules bogies, and the Tarbes facility will oversee the components of the traction chain.

The Villeurbanne facility will also provide the electronic equipment while the design will be undertaken by the Saint-Ouen site.

Alstom’s facility in Salzgitter, Germany, will manufacture bogies under the driver cabins.

Alstom has sold more than 2,600 Citadis trams to around 50 cities in 20 countries.

Alstom France MD Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud said: “With this new order, CTS is the French customer that will own one of the largest Citadis tram fleets with a total of 80 trainsets ordered.

“We are very proud to be continuing this partnership initiated in 2003, proving that the Citadis range meets the evolving needs of our customers.”

Last month, Bombardier and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell the former’s rail business to Alstom.

Alstom also announced that it has supplied its 130th Citadis tram to France’s Bordeaux Metropole.