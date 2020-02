French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom announced that it has supplied its 130th Citadis tram to France’s Bordeaux Metropole.

Bordeaux has one of the biggest tram fleets in France. It ordered trams in four tranches from 2000 and passenger service started in 2003.

The fleet consists of 118 44m-long trams and 12 33m-long trams, with a capacity of 218 to 300 passengers.

They feature full low floors, air conditioning and a video-protection system. They will provide audio and visual information.

The vehicles are around 98% recyclable, which helps in preserving the environment.



The tram network consists of four lines spanning over 77km. APS ground-level power supply technology operates over 35km of the line.

The network serves around 100 million passengers each year.

Alstom La Rochelle site director François Papin said: “The celebration of this delivery is a proud moment for the Alstom teams and for me, as it brings the fleet of Citadis trams in Bordeaux Métropole up to 130 and bears witness to the trust our customer has placed in us over the past 20 years.”

Seven of Alstom’s French sites contributed to the manufacture of the trams.

Alstom carried out the design and assembly at the La Rochelle site. It constructed engines at Ornans, bogies at Le Creusot and traction system equipment at Tarbes.

The Villeurbanne site supplied on-board electronics and Vitrolles produced the APS. Saint-Ouen created the design.

To date, Alstom has sold around 2,500 Citadis to 50 cities in 20 countries.

In 2018, Bordeaux Metropole ordered five additional Citadis trams, along with the previous contract for 25 trams, built at the La Rochelle facility.