August 2, 2022

Alstom concludes EC commitments tied to Bombardier acquisition

The deal is part of Alstom’s commitments to the European Commission in association with Bombardier Transportation takeover.

Alstom
CAF has acquired the Coradia Polyvalent platform, Reichshoffen production site in France, and TALENT 3 platform from Alstom. Credit: Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has concluded the acquisition of the Coradia Polyvalent platform, Reichshoffen production site in France, and TALENT 3 platform from Alstom.

The deal forms part of Alstom’s commitments to the European Commission (EC) in association with its Bombardier Transportation takeover.

CAF will incorporate the Alstom site in the Alsatian location of Reichshoffen and the Coradia Polyvalent platform with its associated project portfolio.

The company will engage the key engineering personnel to oversee the Talent 3 platform, which targets the German and central European markets.

Designed to handle international traffic, the Coradia Polyvalent platform can achieve regional speeds of up to 160km/h, as well as interurban speeds in electric or bimodal traction. It is expected to add a project portfolio valued at around €500m to CAF.

The deal also adds a relevant project with SNCF Voyageurs and other customer projects such as Hello Paris Services (Hello Paris), Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens (RATP) and L’Agence de the Promotion des Investissements et des Grands Travaux (Apix).

CAF also purchased the intellectual property of the Talent 3 platform, which can reach regional speeds of up to 160 km/h even with electric traction and the transfer of a related team of German engineers.

CAF stated that the company value of the perimeter bought is €75m and has been funded using CAF debt. 

Last month, Alstom won a contract for the electrification of the first phase of the Barcelona tram network connection in Spain.

